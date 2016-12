The Class of 2015 is off to the world, and once again the kids of Windsor High School impressed with their maturity, compassion, energy, and optimism. Principal Russell Sills declared the class of 2015 the best class in the history of the school, a title that made the kids immensely proud. For more on the graduation, read this week's issue, here or in the paper. Please allow some time for the photos to appear - they are more than 500!