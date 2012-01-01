150 Year Old Tuttle House Gets a Makeover
Thanks to the support of the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation, Grace Episcopal Church’s Tuttle House roof is getting a makeHover. This 1865 GothicHstyle brick house on Windsor’s Town
Green was the home of The Rev. Reuel H. Tuttle, the first resident rector of the church. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the house was deemed “one of the finest examples of the style in the town” according to the town’s Historic Survey, of August 1981.
In the 1930s, Grace Church acquired the house from the Rev. Tuttle’s family, and it served as the rectory for the next 50 years. It is now used for the Church School and will be integral to the future mission and outreach programs of the church.
This gem of a building is in relatively original condition. Check out a photo from the 19th century, and you can barely detect any changes. However, slate roofs only last about 150 years. Water damage in an upstairs bedroom and the recommendation from James Vance and Associates’ 2012 condition assessment report (obtained with the help of a matching Historic Preservation Technical Assistance Grant from the Connecticut Trust) convinced the parish that the roof needed replacing.
Slate is expensive. Parishioners debated what to do. “Use fake slate,” some people said. However, fake slate isn’t cheap either. Nor is it expected to last 150 years. Besides, the church’s buildings affect the character of the Town Green and are important elements in the Broad Street Green’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Preserving the historic and architectural integrity of its buildings is one of the ways the parish can contribute to the Town of Windsor.
Once again, the Connecticut Trust has provided critical help. In consultation with their Circuit Rider Gregory Farmer, and with endorsements from good neighbor J. Morrissey and Company, Windsor’s Town Planner, and State Representative Peggy Sayers, the parish applied for a grant from the Connecticut Trust. Their awarding the parish a $15,000 matching Maintenance and Repair Grant implies their strong support of Grace Church’s preservation efforts. Though the church is unable to afford to replace the whole roof at once, the grant made it possible for the parish to opt for the slate. Eagle Rivet Roof Services Corporation of Bloomfield, Connecticut is replacing a large front section of the roof with new Vermont slate, clipped just like the original slate they’re removing. The remaining sections will be replaced as it becomes possible to do so. Stay tuned, but for now, the parish thanks The Connecticut Trust and all who have supported Grace Church’s preservation efforts.