Thanks to the support of the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation, Grace Episcopal Church’s Tuttle House roof is getting a makeHover. This 1865 GothicHstyle brick house on Windsor’s Town

Green was the home of The Rev. Reuel H. Tuttle, the first resident rector of the church. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the house was deemed “one of the finest examples of the style in the town” according to the town’s Historic Survey, of August 1981.





In the 1930s, Grace Church acquired the house from the Rev. Tuttle’s family, and it served as the rectory for the next 50 years. It is now used for the Church School and will be integral to the future mission and outreach programs of the church.