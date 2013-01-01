The Windsor Food and Fuel Bank, in cooperation with Windsor Social Services Department and other local organizations, provides support to our community in a variety of ways. We anticipate that the level of need will continue to increase throughout the next year and especially as the winter months approach. With your support, we can continue to provide assistance to our neighbors in need.

• The Food Bank has served over 401 registered households and is helping to meet the nutritional needs of more than 983 individuals, including 486 children under the age of 18. The Mobile Foodshare Program continues to regularly provide fresh produce to an average of 228 individuals every other week. Groceries To Go, a food program designed for individuals age 60 and over, serves more than 50 every other week. The Weekend Wheels Program serves 50 children and their families during the school year.

• The Fuel Assistance Program continues to help families with heating, electricity, and other utility grants. During the 2015-2016 heating season we assisted more than 70 households with paying their utility bills. Your donations have enabled us to provide more than $112,000 in utility payment assistance grants since 2013.

• Our Basic Needs Program allows us to respond to individuals and families who need help in an emergency situation with clothing, medication, and transportation. In the coming year we will also provide training on budgeting, weatherization, and healthy food choices.

Please join us as we support our Windsor neighbors in need. By making a fully tax-deductible donation, you will be contributing to the resources we must have in order to continue our work. The Windsor Food and Fuel Bank is a private, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization led by an all-volunteer board. Donations can be made online at windsorfoodbank.org or by mail to WFF, PO Box 854, Windsor CT 06095 or by calling 860-683-4199.