Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01) was named the ranking member on the Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee. Larson released the following statement upon the announcement: “Social Security is a sacred trust between the people and their government,” said Larson.

“I am honored to be chosen by my peers to uphold and advance that trust we hold with the citizens of this country. Social Security is not an entitlement – it’s insurance that hard-working Americans have earned by paying for it. More than 60 million people rely on Social Security for their retirement, for disability insurance, and for survivors benefits for spouses and children. It is the nation’s insurance system. “The working class at all levels relies on Social Security as either its only source of retirement income or as the foundation of retirement security,” said Larson. “I have enormous respect for Subcommittee Chairman Sam Johnson, and look forward to an open and engaging debate on the nation’s fundamental social insurance program.” Larson plans to reintroduce the Social Security 2100 Act early this Congress, which expands benefits and ensures the system remains solvent through the end of the century. “I am heartened that President-Elect Trump understands that cutting Social Security benefits is a non-starter. It is imperative that the President-Elect follows through with that pledge and I hope to able to work with the new administration to improve the system as well,” said Larson. “The mission is to expand benefits, not cut them, and to do it in an actuarially sound manner that doesn’t increase the national debt. We’re going to do it the old-fashioned way; we’re going to pay for it.