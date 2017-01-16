The Archer Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church is sponsoring its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration for the community on Monday, January 16, 2017 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm at the Windsor Town Hall in Council Chambers, at 275 Broad Street in Windsor, CT. The keynote speaker will be Mr. Uyi Osunde, Principal of Windsor High School and former NFL player. The program will also include special tributes to Dr. King with musical selections, performances, and words of reflection. All are welcome as the community comes together in commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream, life and legacy. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served after the program. For more information, , please contact the Archer church office at 860-688-5225