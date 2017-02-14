On Tuesday February 14, 2017, Lieutenant Ryan Burrell of the Suffield Police Department presented on the topic of Frauds, Scams, and Identity Theft to members of the Suffield Woman’s Club at Father Ted Hall at Sacred Heart Church. Lt. Burrell discussed common fraudulent scams as well as provided strategies on how to prevent identity theft and steps to take if one became a victim of identity thefts. The twenty (20) members of the Suffield Woman’s Club in attendance were provided handouts and participated in a very active question and answer session during the one hour long presentation.

The Suffield Police Department encourages any resident who has concerns that he or she may be the victim of a scam or fraud to contact Suffield PD at (860) 668-3870. Any civic organizations or group wishing to schedule a police presentation about scams or any other public safety and crime prevention topic is asked to contact Suffield Police at (860) 668-3870 ext. 3380.

For more information about the Suffield Woman’s Club, please contact Ms. Lisa Pepe at (860) 965-9305 or visit the Suffield Woman’s Club Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/The-Suffield-Womans-Club-489466194577048/?hc_location=ufi