The Windsor Chamber of Commerce has has been supporting the Windsor community for over 30 years with its annual benefit auction. The Windsor Chamber Cares auction supports the Windsor Chamber's many education, business and community programs to grow the local economy and improve the quality of life for the people of Windsor. It also benefits several non-profit organizations each year, which has resulted in funding of almost $600,000 over the auction's 32 years and counting. This year the auction will support three Windsor non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations: Windsor Police Cadets, the Windsor Education Foundation and the the Go Baby Go project. Please put April 7th on your calendar so you can support them at the auction.

The Windsor Police Cadets is a diverse community-oriented program. Its mission is to develop responsible youth; encourage academic excellence, leadership, teamwork, and volunteerism; and offer young men and women insight into the field of law enforcement. Members participate in academic, leadership and team-building experiences; community service activities; fundraisers; law enforcement training and competition, socials; and traffic & safety events.

The Windsor Education Foundation is an independent non-profit organization formed by Windsor citizens to support Windsor's teachers and students by funding original, creative, educational projects for Windsor kids. These innovative projects benefit large numbers of students with varying learning abilities, all without relying on the tax-funded school budget.

The Go Baby Go project provides mobility to small children with physical challenges. Through community-based teams, off-the-shelf toy race cars are individually modified to provide motion and independence to children facing a variety of severe physical issues giving them control over their movements, often for the first time.

The Windsor Chamber of Commerce is pleased to support these important and life-changing non-profit organizations through the annual auction, to be held this year on April 7th at Maneely's Banquet and Catering in South Windsor. To read about the Windsor Chamber Cares auction, to donate an item, to buy tickets, or or just to learn more about the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, please go to www.WindsorCC.org or call 860-688-5165.