If you love food and drink, join other foodies at the sixth annual First Town Downtown (FTDT) Taste of Windsor on Saturday, March 4th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm in Loomis Chaffee's Dining Hall. The evening will be filled with a wide variety of appetizers and main dish samplings donated by Windsor's own unique restaurants. Some past participants have been: Bart's Beanery Restaurant and Catering, Bear's Smokehouse BBQ, Concorde’s Restaurant, Dom's Broad Street Eatery, Get Baked, Nat Hayden's Real Pit BBQ, Jim's Pizza and Restaurant, Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, Moneta Moments, Union Street Tavern, Sweet Harmony Café & Bakery and Windsor Asian Bistro. You'll also enjoy a wine tasting!

Past participants include: Bert's Spirit Shop of Windsor Locks & beer tastings by Broad Brook Brewery of East Windsor and Back East Brewery of Bloomfield and mixed cocktails by Waypoint Spirits of Bloomfield.

There will also be an auction where you can browse and win some highly sought-after gift certificates and other prizes and live entertainment.

You will also have a chance to win a very special prize. To qualify, just buy a FTDT wine glass and you'll get the pretty engraved wine glass, a glass of wine, and a chance to win, all for $25.

Tickets are $40 in advance. $45 at the door.

Proceeds benefit First Town Downtown programs and events, including Windsor center development, center beautification, business support, and events like the Farmers' Market, Nightmare on Broad Street, the Carol Sing and Torchlight Parade. If you would like to donate an item for the auction please contact Victoria at (860) 688-5715 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

If you love food and/or Windsor, support First Town Downtown, Windsor's Main Street Program, by attending this event and becoming an individual or business member. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 860-688-5715 or visit www.FirstTownDowntown.org. Buy your tickets now as space is limited.