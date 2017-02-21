Letters to the Editor in support of Doug McCrory:

Tuesday, February 28th presents a unique opportunity for the residents of Windsor that residein the 2nd State Senate district.It has been 124 years since Connecticut’s state senate has been tied and more couldn’t be at stake.Our state is facing a crossroad, where it must balance deficits with responsible spending and look to cut cost to services that benefit many but also seeking new revenue from economic development. This is not an easy task; there are few, if any, programs that won’t be impacted. What is needed in these times are elected officials who can advocate on behalf oftheir constituents and orchestrate solutions that will help move our state forward.Doug McCrory is a democrat whohas worked tirelessly to advocate for the residents of Hartford.He has worked to spur economic development through programs that offer reimbursements for small businesses that are starting-up, provided additional funding for businesses started by veterans, as well as supporting a living wage for employees.Although Doug does not live in Windsor, his policies show a vision for improving our state, and findsways to spur the economic development needed in our state. He has served with intestinal fortitudeand does not just sit back watch occurrencesdevelop.He is solutions orientatedand pushes back against damaging policies, even when they are from his own party.The GOP presently offers no real solutions to move our state forward. In fact, their solutions only have been to combat improvements for working families and stifle common sense policies such as Paid Family Medical Leave,as well as increasing the minimum wage.On Tuesday, February 28th we have a choice between sending a democrat to the senate who has a track record of advocating for the community he represents and a republican who will rubber stamp disconnected policies that do not sustain or improve the quality of lifeof our friends and families. I hope you will join me in supporting a candidate that will continue to fight for families, push back on ruinous proposalsand remain focused on suitable solutions for our state. Vote RowA for Doug McCrory on Tuesday, February 28th. - Jacqueline Johnson

To the Editor. The Windsor Journal February 21, 2017 Douglas McCrory has the legislative experience and leadership skills necessary to succeed Eric Coleman as State Senator for the second senatorial district, which includes sections of Windsor, Bloomfield, and Hartford. The special election is Tuesday, February 28th, and I ask you to cast your vote for Doug McCrory. Doug is no stranger to the state legislature. He has been an active state representative since 2004. His accomplishments include protecting nursing home rights for Seniors, providing tax relief for retired volunteer firefighters, police officers, and EMTs, and working with veterans to find jobs once they have left the armed forces. Doug has also encouraged the growth of small businesses, working on legislation that would provide a reimbursement for initial start-up costs. School improvement is a key focus of the legislature this year, both with regard to enacting policy reform and developing a more equitable funding formula. Doug has an extensive understanding in both of these areas. He has been an educator in the Hartford public schools for over 20 years, beginning as a teacher at Rawson Elementary School, and then serving as vice principal at Fox Middle School. He is currently a vice-principal at the Capitol Region Education Council. At this critical time for our state, experience and leadership count. Doug McCrory has both. I am sure he will work tirelessly for the residents of Windsor, Bloomfield, and Hartford, protecting the rights of working families, and promoting the growth of small businesses. Vote for Douglas McCrory, on Tuesday, February 28th, Row A. - Tim Curtis

Tuesday, February 28th presents a unique opportunity for Windsor residents who live in the 2nd State Senate district. It has been 124 years since the state senate has been tied and more couldn’t be at stake. Our state is facing a crossroads where we must face the reality of our deficit. That said, we cannot stop our responsible investment into the programs we need to support our town needs. That requires a balance, and judgement skills held by those with hands on experience in our community. Doug McCrory is a Democrat. Doug has worked tirelessly to advocate for his house districts constituents in Hartford, and will continue that work in Windsor. He has worked to spur economic development through programs that offer reimbursements for small businesses that are starting-up, provided additional funding for businesses started by veterans as well as supporting a living wage for employees. Doug’s policies show a vision for improving our state, and find ways to spur the economic development. He has been a part of a team that doesn’t sit back and say “NO”, he is solutions orientated and pushes back against bad policies, even when they are from his own party. The GOP offers no real solutions to move our state forward. In fact their only solutions have been to combat improvements for working families and stifle common sense policies such as Paid Family Medical Leave as well as increasing the minimum wage. On Tuesday, February 28th, we have a choice between sending a democrat who has a track record of advocating for the community he represents and a republican who will rubber stamp disconnected policies that do not improve the lives of our friends and family. I hope you will join me in supporting a candidate that will continue to fight for families, push back on disastrous proposals but is solutions orientated. Vote Row A for Doug McCrory on Tuesday, February 28th. - William Herzfeld