"Survey Says...!" That catchy phrase from the Family Feud was heard many times on Saturday night when the Windsor Chamber of Commerce held its Windsor Feud fundraiser in support of its community, education and business programs. Ten teams from local businesses and nonprofit organizations competed to win the coveted annual trophies and to raise money for their favorite causes. "The evening is always so much fun," says Executive Director Jane Garibay. "The Chamber is a business organization run with many volunteers, so it's great to have so much support from the businesses and civic groups in town." The Windsor Chamber of Commerce provides services to businesses and the community to help maintain and improve the quality of life in Windsor.

The show was aired live on Windsor's community access television station and was streamed live on win-tv.org for those viewers outside of Windsor.

The public was encouraged to call in in support of their favorite team. The first $400 each team raised went to the Windsor Chamber’s community and business programs, and all other funds raised went to each team's favorite local charity.

The Feud winners this year were: The Windsor Kiwanis Club for Best Theme, Richest (most funds raised) and Grand Champions. Saint Gabriel School won Smartest (most points for correct answers).

Thank you to our Feud sponsors: Windsor Federal Savings, Konica Minolta, Loomis Chaffee School, Hosting Connecticut and Cerebration; to all the players and to all our volunteers especially Gary Dogewicz who puts the whole set and game together, the Diamond Club for helping with setup and Win-TV for live streaming the show.

You’ll be able to see the show rebroadcast on WinTV (channel 5) for a few weeks and photos are available on the Chamber website at www.WindsorCC.org. To learn more about the Windsor Feud and the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, please go to www.WindsorCC.org or call 860-688-5165 or go to the Chamber's Facebook page at facebook.com/WindsorCC