This summer, Windsor is hopping with family fun of all kinds! Thanks to three local organizations, the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, the Windsor Historical Society and First Town Downtown, there are fun activities going on throughout the summer for all ages. From May to October, you can find a new Fun Fact every Monday on the TourWindsorCT.org Facebook page. Each Monday a new post will appear featuring one of the over 200 locations on the Windsor walking tour mobile website. Posts include little known facts such as which Windsor bridge was named after a polka king and which Windsor building used to be used to manufacture firearms.





In July, you'll be able to guess Where in Windsor Bob is for a chance to win prizes all month long. Bob's mystery photo will be posted on the TourWindsorCT.org's Facebook page every weekday in July. Enter your guess on the TourWindsorCT.org website and you'll have a chance to win $5 every day.



Mid-June through August, the Chamber's annual Passport to Summer Fun contest will bring people from all over into Windsor restaurants, shops, attractions and to local events to get their Passport Stickers, again with a chance to win prizes at the end of the summer. Prizes include an Amazon Echo, Kindle Fire, and lots of gift certificates to restaurants and shops around town.



July - August, summer concerts on the green bring lots of fun and music to the center of town. Concerts are on Thursday at 6:30 pm and are free to the public. Enjoy dinner at one of the downtown restaurants and then enjoy the concert. A different band is scheduled every week, to suit all tastes. (Rain dates are always the next Tuesday).



June through October, enjoy the Farmers' Market on the corner of Maple and Broad Streets where you can find locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, herbs, eggs, cheese, meat and more. A new recipe is offered each week.



In August, smile because you can post selfies on the TourWindsorct.org walking tour mobile website at any of its over 200 locations. Get your friends to vote of your selfie and you could win a prize for the most popular, most creative, best business, wackiest or most well-travelled selfie.



For more information on any of these Windsor summer programs go to www.WindsorCC.org, www.FisrtTownDownTown, or www.TourWindsorCT.org