Each summer, the Windsor Chamber of Commerce holds a Golf Tournament as a fundraiser for its Education and community programs. Again this year, the Windsor Chamber partnered with the Rotary Club of Windsor/Windsor Locks for a bigger and better combined tournament. The golf tournament will be held on Monday, June 12, 2017 Registration 10:00 a.m., Shotgun Tee Off 12:00 p.m., Scramble Format. In Oak Ridge in Feeding Hills, MA. The tournament benefits local schools, scholarships, and community service projects including the Chamber's Business Education programs. Prizes are awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams as well as Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin. $145 per player includes: 18 holes greens fees, cart, lunch at the turn, refreshments, banquet buffet dinner. $165 includes raffle tickets. Our famous RAFFLE follows. Score of prizes for men and ladies.

For more information contact: Jane Garibay 860-688-5165 or Charles Petrillo at (860) 305-5588

The Windsor Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization whose goal is to provide voice for the Business Community on issues of public policy, help businesses to work together for their mutual benefit and advocate initiatives that enhance the town's and region's economic vitality and quality of life. You can read more about the Windsor Chamber of Commerce online at www.WindsorCC.org and view photos of this annual event.

The Rotary Club is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. In 166 countries worldwide, approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belong to more than 30,000 Rotary clubs.