The Windsor Chamber of Commerce summer Passport program, which runs mid-June through August is a great excuse to go out for breakfast, lunch or dinner and to enjoy some of Windsor's fun shops, activities and attractions. This year the prizes are an Amazon Dot, Amazon Kindle, Two Tickets to FTDT's Hoe Down in October, and many gift certificates. The program and prizes are sponsored by local businesses including Konica Minolta Business Services. The Passport to Summer Fun has something for everyone: great restaurants, shops and fun things to do like go to the Windsor Historical Society, Concerts on the Green and Farmers Market. You can have lots of summer family fun and you might just win!





New this year are activity pages right inside the Passport, as well as stickers at each location.



Get at least 10 stickers in your Passport, register online or by phone and drop off your completed Passport at the Windsor Chamber of Commerce by August 31st to be entered into the prize drawing. And, as an extra bonus . . . if you get ALL the Passport stickers, you'll get a $10 Chamber Gift Certificate, good at over 44 local restaurants, retail shops and other businesses!



The Passport program is organized by the Chamber's Tourism Committee, headed up by Executive Director, Jane Garibay. "The Chamber's mission is to support and strengthen the Windsor business community which supports the entire community," says Garibay. "The Passport is a fun program that brings people to Windsor to enjoy our local businesses, and has become an annual summer tradition."



The Windsor Chamber Tourism Committee also offers an event calendar email newsletter called "What's Going on in Windsor?". For more information on the Passport program or to sign up to receive "What's Going on in Windsor?" email, please go to the Windsor Chamber of Commerce websitewww.WindsorCC.orgor call 860-688-5165.