The First Town Downtown Farmers’ Market is about to begin its 9th year. This well-attended local marketplace on Thursdays in Windsor center includes locally grown fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, herbs, eggs, milk, yogurt, cheese, skin care products and more. The Farmers’ Market opens on June 29th and runs through October 19th from 3:30-6:30pm. It is located at 240 Broad Street in the center of Windsor. First Town Downtown, an organization dedicated to promoting Windsor Center as a premier New England town center well positioned for recreational, economic and cultural activities, is once again the proud sponsor of the Market. The season will once again have weekly music and a Recipe of the Week that coincides with veggies in season for our culinary enthusiats. This year's market vendors are:





Beckett Farms of Glastonbury will be offering a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables & herbs



Beldotti Bakery, located in Stamford, CT specializes in fresh baked bread, homemade pesto and fresh mozzarella cheese.



Blessed Creek of Suffield will be bringing homemade herbal soaps and all natural cleaners.



Fanciful Flowers of Windsor Locks will be bringing fresh cut flowers.



Farms of Southern New England, located on Palisado Avenue in Windsor will be bringing seasonal produce.



Forgotten Acres Farm of Windsor specializes in honey and beeswax products. For more info visit www.forgottenacresfarm.com



One Song Biscotti of Windsor will be bringing homemade biscotti



RL Apothecary will be bringing natural skincare products & soy candles. For more info visit www.rlapothecary.com



Stefan Farms, located in Windsor will be offering a variety of fresh produce.



Summer's Sweetest Watermelon from Windsor will be bringing different sizes & varieties of fresh watermelon



Sweet Harmony Café & Bakery from Middletown will be brining cookies, cake slices, pies, biscotti, assorted desserts



Sweet Pea Cheese, located in North Granby, CT will be bringing cow's and goat's milk, yogurt and a variety of cheese. For more information visit www.sweetpeacheese.com.



Walter Murkowicz, located in Windsor locks will offer seasonal produce



Windsor Garden Club will be offering information about invasive vines and plants



Windsor Public Library will be offing special information on their programs.



Windsor Woman's Club will be selling historic Windsor buildings.



For more information about the market or other First Town Downtown programs, or to join First Town Downtown as a residential or business member, please call 860-688-5715 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..