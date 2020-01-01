On Thursday July 20th from 6-8:30pm join First Town Downtown for our first ever ‘Taste of Summer’ fundraising event. Much like our March event, ‘Taste of Windsor’, there will be a variety of dishes cooked up by your favorite Windsor restaurants. This year’s participants include: Union Street Tavern, Jim’s Pizza, Nat Hayden’s Barbecue, Bart’s Drive-In, OneSong Biscotti & Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt.

While you taste, enjoy the sounds 'Jus US' Motown Music & More!’ as they perform for the Summer Concert Series on the Green. Tickets are available at the ‘door’ for $25 General Admission, $20 Seniors/Educators, $10 Children 12 and under. Food is all you can eat with the price of admission. Drinks will be available for purchase. The summer concert is free to the public. You can buy tickets online atwww.firsttowndowntown.org or by phone 860-688-5715. If you have further questions please call 860-688-5715 or e-mailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..



Proceeds from this event will benefit First Town Downtown, Windsor’s main street program (a 501c3 non profit) that works to promote and enhance Windsor Center. First Town Downtown is Windsor’s chapter of the Connecticut Main Street Center, which advocates for the development and promotion of downtown areas in communities across the state. Additional First Town Downtown programs include the farmers’ market, summer concert series, Nightmare on Broad Street, Hoe Down, and the Carol Sing & Torchlight Parade.