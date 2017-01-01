The sun turned a little dimmer, August 21, as the moon passed in front of it, covering more than two thirds of the solar disk. It wasn't the total solar eclipse the South enjoyed, but it was good enough to leave Windsorites moonstruck. The best was that the library had organized a special event for the eclipse, and even provided hundreds of special eclipse glasses, so that fans could watch the phenomenon safely. Congratulations to the library for making an awesome natural event an opportunity for bringing the community closer - and we know how important that it.

All in all, a great day.