Chili Cooks Sought for Windsor Chili Challenge
Local businesses, civic groups and creative cooks are encouraged to register in advance for this year’s chili challenge on the Windsor Town Green to determine who has the right “hot stuff.” This year’s Windsor Chamber of Commerce Chili Challenge is proudly sponsored by Windsor Federal Savings and scheduled for Saturday, October 1st from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The first 10 teams to sign up will get a Geisslers Gift Card. Jane Garibay, Executive Director of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce applauded presenting sponsor Windsor Federal Savings, “It is very special to have a local business support and become involved in what has become a true autumn tradition on the Windsor Town Green.”
“There is always plenty of great tasting chili, great costumes and plenty of family fun at this popular event,” said event chair Kathy Kopaz on behalf of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, “We are thrilled so many cooks have agreed to return – and we welcome any groups who would like to join in the fun!”
If you are interested in sponsoring a competitor, or if you are a first-time cook looking for a sponsor, organizers will help make the match. To register your team or to receive a hand-out outlining helpful information and tips call the Chamber of Commerce at 860-688-5165 or visit the Chamber of Commerce website at www.windsorcc.org.
Chili sample tickets for $1.00 will be available on the day of the event. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place best tasting chili. In addition, prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in the Best Booth Showmanship category, always a crowd favorite will be given.
The Windsor Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization whose goal is to provide voice for the business community on issues of public policy, help businesses to work together for their mutual benefit and advocate initiatives that enhance the town's and region's economic vitality and quality of life. You can read more about the Windsor Chamber of Commerce online atwww.WindsorCC.org.