This holiday season (through the month of December) First Town Downtown of Windsor is gathering and distributing warm winter socks to the homeless in the greater Hartford area. You can help by donating new socks and dropping them off at one of the Windsor locations below. Vice President of First Town Downtown, Steve McKay, explained, "After seeing several documentaries and witnessing firsthand some of the many struggles facing these unfortunate folks I did a little homework and found one of the most cherished items on the streets is a clean, fresh pair of socks."





If you have a pair of unused, new socks you would like to donate please drop them off at one of these Windsor locations: Bart’s Drive In Restaurant at 55 Palisado Avenue, Ace Hardware at 296 Broad St. or Jim’s Pizza at 124 Poquonock Ave. Thank you in advance for your generosity.



· Families comprise nearly 40% of all who are homeless.

· 68% of the cities had to turn away homeless families with children because of a lack of available shelter beds.

· Among families who are homeless with children, the majority cited loss of a job as the cause, followed by the lack of affordable housing, poverty, low-paying jobs and domestic violence.

· 42% of homeless children are under the age of 6.

· Families with children comprise one of the fastest-growing segments of the homeless population today.



First Town Downtown is Windsor's Main Street Program. You can support them year round by becoming an individual or business member. For more information, please call 860-688-5715 or visit www.FirstTownDowntown.org.