James Selig Estate Jewelry & Antiques LLC had a $100 giveaway contest on Small Business Saturday, November 25th. Shoppers could enter, by going to the store on the 25th, taking a selfie and posting it to their Facebook page with the hashtag #seligselfie. The winner was the sefie with the most votes. Congratulations to Jean Riordan for submitting the most popular #seligselfie!



“We were looking for a different way to promote Small Business Saturday and selfies seemed like an fun and easy way for people to enter the contest,” says Selig co-owner, Sharran Selig Bennett.



James Selig’s has an eclectic selection of items from Asian hill tribe dolls to sterling silver rings to chalk paint furniture. It’s the kind of place you have to spend some time browsing or you might miss some small rare and beautiful treasure that’s perfect for you or someone you know. Selig’s is open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday.



Shop your local small businesses, especially on Small Business Saturday! Why Shop Local? Because for every dollar you spend:

- at a national chain superstore, 6 cents revolve in the local economy.

- at a locally owned store, 60 to 70 cents revolve in the local economy!



