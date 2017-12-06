The Connecticut Republican Party will hold the first of multiple debates among the Republican candidates aiming to become the first Republican Governor of Connecticut, since Governor Jodi Rell decided not to run for re-election in 2010, in Windsor. Until now, 11 Republicans have declared they are exploring a run for Governor on the Republican side of the aisle, with candidates ranging in experience from successful business people, City and Town Mayors or Selectmen/women, Legislators, and a former Federal official. The rather large and almost daily increasing field is easy to explain, said, Thursday, Ron Eleveld, chairman of the Windsor Republican Town Committee.

“As the legislature completed the very late task of producing a budget for the State of Connecticut, we all became painfully aware of the lack of leadership our current Governor has exhibited,” he said. “The fact is since his pronouncement that he will not be seeking a third term, we have heard from multiple Republicans and Democrats interested in being our next Governor.” To sort among the candidates, the GOP has planned a series of events, with first a Gubernatorial Debate to be held December 6th, 2017, at 6PM at Windsor High School, 50 Sage Park Road, Windsor. Moderators will be journalists Chris Keating, and Jenn Bernstein. Tickets are $10 and available at the door or can be purchased securely online at: https://secure.anedot.com/connecticut-republicans/ctgovwindsordebate .

According to Rebecca Michlin, Executive Director of the Connecticut Republican Party, the 11 Republican candidates who have qualified to be on the stage are (in no particular order): Peter Lumaj, Toni Boucher, Steve Obsitnik, Prasad Srinivisan, David Stemmerman, Bob Stefanowski, Mike Handdler, David Walker, Mark Lauretti, Tim Herbst, and Mark Boughton. Students of the Windsor High ROTC will present colors and sing the national anthem beginning at 5:50 pm for a 6pm debate start time. “This should be an interesting discussion of new ideas that will move our state forward,” Eleveld said. “ The public is invited.”