The holidays will be here soon. If you would like to "adopt a family" or donate individual toys, please call 860-688-5165. Project Santa is a collaboration between the Food and Fuel Bank, The Windsor Chamber of Commerce, Town of Windsor Social Services, Grace Church, Windsor Volunteer Ambulance, Windsor Police & Health Departments, First Town Downtown, Bill Selig Jewelers and members from the community.

Project Santa helps families experiencing difficult economic times have a nice Christmas. Project Santa offers businesses and community members a way to get involved in the holiday spirit.



If possible, please include wrapping paper, gift bags and tape so that the family can wrap their presents. As always, a grocery store gift card is a great addition and is very much appreciated.



To Sponsor a family or a child - email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 860-688-5165.

