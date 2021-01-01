The Windsor Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Business After Hours networking event on Wednesday, February 21st hosted by Kimberly Hall located at One Emerson Drive in Windsor from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. Build relationships with other local business people for mutual gain. Enjoy refreshments, a raffle and bring your business cards for networking with other regional businesses.



Kimberly Hall offers both short and long term care in a skilled setting. They have a premier dementia unit, short term rehab for people with cognitive impairments, long term care, dialysis,a cardiac program, pulmonary program, acute short term rehab and respite care.



This networking event is free to Windsor Chamber and TVCA members. Admission is $5.00 for non-chamber members. RSVP by phone 860-688-5165 or online atwww.WindsorCC.org/RSVP. Don't miss this opportunity to promote your business and learn more about the business community around you.