The Windsor Journal is not running an edition this week, to honor the Holidays. But there is a story that happened on Friday that we wanted to share. In the Judeo-Christian tradition that this country was founded on, Passover and Easter symbolize the yearning of human beings for dignity and freedom, and the benevolence of the Creator who grants it to them. Other traditions celebrate this time of the year the rebirth of nature and all the natural world, and the rebirth of hope for a better future. What better to reflect all this, then, than the release of a bald eagle, that happened on Good Friday, at the Canal Park, in Suffield?

A few weeks ago, a local contractor found a female bald eagle injured in a field near the river. It was bloodied allover, probably the result of a fight with another eagle – or hawks, a local animal lover contends. The eagle was captured with great care, and she was handed over to Suffield Animal Control officers to nurture her back to health. This week she was deemed strong enough, and they decided to release her on Friday.

Animal releases usually happen in isolation, and are happy but muted occasions. Not this one. Word went out for this eagle's release, and on Friday morning hundreds of animal lovers convened at the park to experience up close a truly inspiring event.

Nobody was disappointed. While animal officers cautioned that the eagle was probably going to be dazed and confused, and might land nearby to take stock of the situation, she would have none of it. The moment the cage door opened, she dashed outside, opened her wings, and flew confidently towards the river and her future, to the great applause of all gathered – some of whom wiped a tear or two.

There is more to the story, and you will have to wait until next Friday to find out the rest – in our newspaper's next edition.

For the moment, to all our friends, Happy Holidays!