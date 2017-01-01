Nighmare on Broad Street, the "scary" party that First Town Downtown threw on Halloween was a great success. The weather was perfect too: crispy chilly, to remind everyone that the end of summer is at hand - but we have to celebrate! And hundreds of pops, moms and their offspring did, visiting the "horror" hotspots around the town green. Among them, Grace Episcopal Church, where the youngsters had the rare opportunity to ring a real, honest-to-goodness church bell.