This year’s Shad Derby reminded everyone why it’s the perfect celebration of fun for all the family. Great weather - not too hot, not too cold - a joyous crowd, food and beverages galore, and a parade that showcased the best in Windsor - from the Shad Derby Queen and her court, to Windsor’s Firefighters, to Red Sox superfan Thomas Hastings. Not to say anything about resident artist/ philosopher Lon Pelton driving his lady Jane in their venerable chariot.

Photos of the event, after the link